Govt to ensure implementation on two percent job quota for disabled persons

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that government would ensure implementation on two percent job quota for disabled persons in each department and for provision of maximum facilities to them in every field.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in National Assembly regarding non-implementation of law relating to people with disabilities in letter and spirit.

The minister said that special initiatives had been taken for special persons in `Ehsas Program’ while priority was given to create more facilities for special persons under Islamabad Master Plan.

He said that offices of Human Rights Department in Provincial Capitals and Islamabad would be declared `friendly’ for persons with disabilities.

The minister said the government had introduced the ICT Right of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018 which was pending with Standing Committee on Human Rights.

After deliberations in the committee, the bill would be passed by the National Assembly and it would be an effective legislation for the rights of disabled persons.

According to the details, ICT Right of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018 aims to promote, protect and efficiently ensure the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities in the communities in line with Islamic injunctions and provisions of the Constitution.

It also recommends to advance efforts for recognition of their respect and dignity in the society.

It will put in place legal and institutional framework to protect the rights of persons with disabilities in general and women, children and-the elderly in particular, as called for by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities as well as other human rights treaties and conventions to which Pakistan is a state parry.