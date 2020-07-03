Govt to ensure all possible assistance to Sikh brothers in this hard time: Ijaz Ahmad Shah

ISLAMABAD, Jul 03 (APP):Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Friday said the government would ensure all possible assistance to Sikh brothers in this hard time.

In a statement, the minister said “We stand in solidarity with our Sikh brothers in this hard time and as directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will ensure that every kind of assistance is given to the ones who are affected.”

The government would reach to the root cause of the incident and hold the responsible ones accountable, he added.

He expresses grief and condolences to all those who fell victim to the unfortunate train incident that claimed lives of 20 Sikh Pilgrims earlier today, leaving plenty injured.

The incident took place near Farooqabad, where a coaster carrying around 30 pilgrims collided with a train and around 20 people lost their lives in tragic collision. Two injured succumbed to injuries later, raising the death toll to 22.

Ijaz Ahmad Shah prayed for the departed souls and hoped for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the departed ones.