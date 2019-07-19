Govt to enhance tax net, for documenting country’s economy: Shabbar Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Shabbar Zaidi Friday said priority of the government to enhance the tax net and expend tax base to documenting the country’s economy.

Taxation is the only way to forward for equitable distribution of wealth, as “we cannot have stabilized and equitable society unless we have a fare taxation system” he said this during a Policy Symposium on Pakistan Economy and IMF Programme: Challenges and Opportunities organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), here.