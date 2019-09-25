Govt to design a policy to protects women rights

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Government would design a policy under Ehsaas housing scheme to protects women’s rights by ensuring women have joint ownership of homes built in each of the new housing schemes supported by the government said an official of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division(PASSD) on Wednesday.

According to details,shortage of affordable housing scheme was one of the rising challenges in Pakistan,the inability to afford decent housing affects marginalized and vulnerable groups the most and exacerbates their poverty.