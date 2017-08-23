Govt to defeat terrorism by working with all units of federation: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan
Iqbal Wednesday said main strategy of the government was to defeat
terrorism by working along with all units of the federation.
Prof Ahsan was presiding over a high level meeting here about
implementation of National Action Plan (NAP).
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Azad Kashmir, Chief
Minister Punjab, Chief Minister Sindh, Chief Minister Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Governor Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa, Provincial Chief Secretaries, National Security
Adviser, Chairman NADRA and National Coordinator NACTA.
The Interior Minister said federal and provincial governments
and security institutions were united to eradicate terrorism.
National Action Plan was a vision of national leadership, he
said adding strong economy was indispensable for peace.
He said as a nuclear power, Pakistan had a unique status and
all the pillars of the state had to unite to face the challenges.
The minister said Islamic scholars had to play their role in
preparing a national narrative to defeat terrorism.
The minister said all resources would be utilised to make the
projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a success.
All conspiracies against the CPEC projects would be foiled, he
added.
The Interior Minister said the Provincial Interior Ministers
would meet after every month and Chief Ministers would meet after
every two months to review progress on the National Action Plan.
He instructed that activities of proscribed organisations and
those organisations which were on the watch list should be
monitored.
“At every level, we have to eliminate hate spread on the basis
of religion, colour, ethnicity and language.”
He said youth of Pakistan would be made ambassadors of peace.
The National Security Adviser briefed the participants of the
meeting.
The National Security Adviser informed that anti-state
elements had shifted to Afghanistan where they were given refuge by
foreign intelligence agencies and militants.
He further said activities were continuing against those who
were assisting miscreants and were misusing loudspeaker and
distributing hate material.
The participants agreed to improve coordination at federal and
provincial level.
Sindh Chief Minister appreciated that for the first time Chief
Ministers were called to a meeting on National Action Plan (NAP).