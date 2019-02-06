Govt to create opportunities for female skill training program: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the government while keeping girls education on top priority, would create maximum opportunities for their skill training program to ensue gender mainstreaming in the country.

He said this while addressing the 18th Board of Management meeting of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

The meeting was chaired by NAVTTC Chairman Syed Javed Hassan and attended by its members.

The minster while addressing newly appointed members of the NAVTTC Board of Management emphasized the role of private sector to contribute in the TVET sector.