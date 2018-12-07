Govt to create awareness about laws for people with disabilities: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari Friday said the government would create awareness about the laws for people who are differently abled.
“When we would be able to create awareness and change the mindset of society then we can move forward substantively” she said while addressing a seminar titled “Harassment faced by women with disabilities in Pakistan”.
