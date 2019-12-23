Govt to continue safeguarding rights, privileges of minorities: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):The Government would continue safeguarding the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities besides providing them opportunities to play role in progress and prosperity of the country, said Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

In his message to greet Christian community on the eve of Christmas, he said on this happy day, “I would like to extend my heartiest felicitation to my Christian brethren. I wish Merry Christmas from myself and from the whole nation to our Christian brethren especially those who are in Pakistan and generally to all Christians living all over the world.

Christmas is being celebrated this year with same religious zeal and fervor as it was done in the past, he said.

“Our policies are framed in such a way that create harmony and cohesion between people of all faith.”

The Jesus Christ was one of the great messengers of Allah Almighty. He gave message of love, peace, tolerance and sacrifice for adoption by the humanity.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had, right from the first day of creation of Pakistan unequivocally declared a policy of equality, freedom and security for all communities living in Pakistan irrespective of their religion, profession or ethnic origin.

The same rights have been ensured in the Constitution of Pakistan.