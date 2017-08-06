Govt to continue journey of progress: Baligh-Ur-Rehman

MULTAN, Aug 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Education
and Professional Training, Baligh-Ur-Rehman said on Sunday
the PML-N led government would continue journey of progress
as per the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to the media here at Regional Campus of Allama
Iqbal Open University (AIOU) before laptops distribution ceremony,
he said, “Although, there are numerous challenges, however
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his cabinet were
fully empowered and they would continue to work with more zeal.
The government would continue to seek guidance from
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said.
He said that change of prime ministership had shaken
confidence of investors as downward trend was witnessed
at Stock Market, however, new prime minister would continue
policies of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and work with more
dedication for the development of the country.
Baligh ur Rehman said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif left
the charge of premiership soon after verdict of the Supreme
Court as he (Nawaz Sharif) always honoured the verdict of
the apex court. However, Pakistan Muslim League-N would
file review petition against the verdict of the court, he added.
The federal minister criticized leadership of PTI and stated
that PTI leadership did not appear before Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) or Courts as they never honoured Election Commission or
Courts and was termed absconder by courts. he alleged.
Responding a query about Ayesha Gulalai’s allegation,
he said that she levelled allegations of serious
nature and the government formed special committee as women
parliamentarians of all political parties were demanding inquiry
into the matter.
Federal minister Baligh Ur Rehman distributed laptops to
among 170 students of Allama Iqbal Open University, who fulfill
eligibility criteria of merit set by the varsity.
He informed that school enrolment campaign was yielding successful results in all provinces especially in Punjab. He stated that practical
steps could bring change only instead of levelling false allegations at container.
The incumbent government’s measures brought immense
transparency in almost all departments, he said and added
the country had successfully overpowered different crises
including electricty loadshedding, terrorism and economic
issues.
He stated that Opposition always criticised government’s
mega projects, such as Metro Bus Project was best project
as it was facilitating low income people.
Vice Chancellor AIOU Pro Dr Shahid Siddique, teachers and
large number of students were also present.
