Govt to continue journey of progress: Baligh-Ur-Rehman

MULTAN, Aug 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Education

and Professional Training, Baligh-Ur-Rehman said on Sunday

the PML-N led government would continue journey of progress

as per the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to the media here at Regional Campus of Allama

Iqbal Open University (AIOU) before laptops distribution ceremony,

he said, “Although, there are numerous challenges, however

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and his cabinet were

fully empowered and they would continue to work with more zeal.

The government would continue to seek guidance from

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said.

He said that change of prime ministership had shaken

confidence of investors as downward trend was witnessed

at Stock Market, however, new prime minister would continue

policies of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and work with more

dedication for the development of the country.

Baligh ur Rehman said that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif left

the charge of premiership soon after verdict of the Supreme

Court as he (Nawaz Sharif) always honoured the verdict of

the apex court. However, Pakistan Muslim League-N would

file review petition against the verdict of the court, he added.

The federal minister criticized leadership of PTI and stated

that PTI leadership did not appear before Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) or Courts as they never honoured Election Commission or

Courts and was termed absconder by courts. he alleged.

Responding a query about Ayesha Gulalai’s allegation,

he said that she levelled allegations of serious

nature and the government formed special committee as women

parliamentarians of all political parties were demanding inquiry

into the matter.

Federal minister Baligh Ur Rehman distributed laptops to

among 170 students of Allama Iqbal Open University, who fulfill

eligibility criteria of merit set by the varsity.

He informed that school enrolment campaign was yielding successful results in all provinces especially in Punjab. He stated that practical

steps could bring change only instead of levelling false allegations at container.

The incumbent government’s measures brought immense

transparency in almost all departments, he said and added

the country had successfully overpowered different crises

including electricty loadshedding, terrorism and economic

issues.

He stated that Opposition always criticised government’s

mega projects, such as Metro Bus Project was best project

as it was facilitating low income people.

Vice Chancellor AIOU Pro Dr Shahid Siddique, teachers and

large number of students were also present.