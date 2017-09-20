ISLAMABAD, Sept 20 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister
on Media Affairs on Wednesday said the present government will
continue efforts for elimination of terrorism from the country.
Pakistan had given a lot of sacrifices in war against
terrorism and achieved success in restoration of peace in the
country, he said while talking to PTV.
Pakistan wanted to have good relations with United States,
he said.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had apprised the United
States about the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region, he
said.
To a question Dr Musadik Malik said Pakistan will continue
the policies for wiping out the menace of terrorism in the country.
“The present government following the policies of Pakistan
Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), would take all possible steps for
permanent peace, he said. The incidents of terrorism had reduced due
to the policies of PML-N, he added.
To another question, he said Pakistan had promoted the
relations with Gulf, regional and neighboring countries under the
leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Govt to continue efforts for eliminating menace of terrorism: Musadik
