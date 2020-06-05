Govt to consider PTA budget proposals: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, Jun 05 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh Friday said the proposals given by the Pakistan Textile Council (PTC) would be considered while finalizing the budget so as to provide maximum possible relief to the businesses.

He said this during a Zoom meeting held with the office bearers and members of PTC from Finance Division, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, Federal Board of Revenue Chairperson Ms Nausheen Javaid Amjad and senior officials of the Revenue and Finance Division.

Earlier, the representatives of the Pakistan Textile Council highlighted their issues in the wake of COVID-19 and presented some very useful proposals for consideration in the upcoming budget, it added.