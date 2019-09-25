Govt to compensate losses suffered by people in quake: Firdous

MIRPUR, AJK, Sep 25 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the government would fully compensate the people who suffered losses due to earthquake in the areas of Mirpur, Azad Kashmir.

Talking to the media persons along with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority ( NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal in Mirpur Firdous said she had met Azad Kashmir’s Prime Minister to discuss strategy for payment of compensation to the affected.