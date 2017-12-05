Govt to build image of the country through cultural diversity of Pakistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 05 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History & Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to

the Japanese media delegation here Tuesday expressed her unswerving resolve to build image of the country through cultural diversity of Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan has a rich cultural heritage and the present democratic government will leave no stone unturned to portray and project its culture and preserve its unique heritage.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government is vigorously working for the revival of film and rehabilitation of cultural heritage, as films are one of the greatest mediums having global outreach to promote any nation’s core values, mores and traditions.

She said that serious efforts are underway to formulate first ever film, production and broadcast policy by incentivizing the sector through various tax rebates and establishing film finance fund, directorate of films and film academy. Artist welfare fund is

also being instituted with the view to encourage deserving artists in the four corners of the country.

She informed the delegation that under the directions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the government is also working to revitalize the glorious past of the Pakistan Television through technological innovations, capacity building of its employees and making it state of the art institution with lesser screens but more impact.

The minister of state elaborated that when the PML-N government came to power in 2013, the economy of the country was

in a shambles and the country was in the grip of severe energy crisis, besides deteriorating law and order situation. The credit

goes to the vision of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for turning the homeland into a peaceful abode and resilient Pakistani nation whose unwavering resolve to advance and prosper economically could not be weakened through dastardly acts of terrorists, she added.

She also hailed the supreme sacrifices rendered by armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in improving security situation and implementing the vision of former Prime Minister in this connection.

Dilating upon significantly improved energy scenario in the country, Ms. Marriyum said that the government through its sustained and devoted efforts has successfully overcome the energy crisis in Pakistan as energy produced at the moment is much greater than the demand. The amount of electricity which was generated during the last four years had no parallel in the history of Pakistan. She added that in 2013 the generation of electricity was 9279 MW and the demand was in the vicinity of

11799 MW while in December 2017 power generation had increased to 16477 as against the demand of 14017MW.

Responding to a question, she said that Pakistan is a thriving democracy where media enjoys unprecedented freedom and

civil society is highly vibrant and dynamic. She said that the government believes in fundamental right of freedom of expression and will continue to facilitate and support the growth of free and responsible media in Pakistan. She said that the government is making all possible efforts to provide secure and conducive environment for journalists so that they could perform their obligations in accordance with their professional ethos.

She informed the delegation that legislation regarding safety and security of journalist is also under process.

Responding to another question, she said that more than 60 percent population of Pakistan is composed of youth and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Shairf launched first ever robust programme for development of youth which includes youth business loan scheme, fee reimbursement programme, youth skill development programme and Prime Minister Youth Training Scheme. The youth of Pakistan are well aware of their rights and are more enlightened and technological savvy, the MOS added.

The delegation appreciated the level of independence provided to media in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Zahoor Ahmed Barlas, Director General, External Publicity Wing (I&B Division) and other senior officials of the information ministry.