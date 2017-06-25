Govt to bring IT revolution by upgrading higher education sector

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): An IT Software Park will be established in Islamabad with the help of Korean Government at a cost of six billion rupees.

The Government is upgrading the higher education sector on modern standards of information technology to bring IT revolution in the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday quoting official sources.

This includes establishing smart campuses in different

universities and providing strong Information Communications

Technology infrastructure that interlinks 50 cities across the

country.

The Government has also launched project to provide 3G

services to remote areas of the country to widen the country`s

digital reach to include all regions.

IT export houses and companies will be allowed to open

Foreign Exchange Accounts in Pakistan on the condition that the

deposit in these accounts will be allowed through remittances from

abroad in respect of their export earnings.

Import and custom duties on smart phones will also be

reduced thus encouraging maximum use of these latest devices.