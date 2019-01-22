Govt to bring facts behind Sahiwal tragedy into Parliament: Interior Minister

PESHAWAR, Jan 22 (APP):Minister of State for Interior, Shahryar Khan Afridi here on Tuesday said that all facts leading to Sahiwal tragedy would be brought before theParliament once the Joint Investigation Team comes up with its report.

Addressing a function at Agha Khan Auditorium University of Peshawar,

the Minister said that no religion and law permitted the government to givepunishment to the culprits without being convicted.