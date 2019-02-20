Govt to bring change in lives of vulnerable people: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said that present government was taking practical steps to bring change in the lives of vulnerable people according to the vision of Prime Minter of Pakistan.

He stated this during his visit to National Council for Social Welfare (NCSW). He was accompanied by Federal Secretary for Education Arshad Mirza.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the top most priority of the government is the effective utilization of resources for the welfare of common man.