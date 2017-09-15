Govt to address problems of postal employees on priority: Minister

PESHAWAR, Sept 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Postal

Services Maulana Ameer Zaman here Friday said that problems

of the employees associated with postal services would be addressed on priority by utilizing all resources.

Addressing a ceremony held here at GPO, he said,

post office being a social welfare department was delivering

services at its best. Over 40,000 employees were working in

that government institution, whereas the livelihood of over 4

million people was associated with it.

He directed the department’s officers to present

feasible suggestions for introducing reforms in the department to

make it more welfare oriented.

Maulana Ameer Zaman said he would approach the federal

government to release the frozen funds of the department. He said

he would strive to release salaries of the employees from the

national kitty as presently the salaries were given to them from

the postal service fund.

He said he would not allow anyone to indulge in corrupt

practices and he would not only take steps for the welfare of the

employees, but also addressed their problems.

Their problems regarding upgradation and uniform would be taken

up with quarters concerned at the head office.

Chief Post Master General Abdul Sattar Khattak, Post Master General

Zafar Ali Malik, Additional Director General Naseer Khan and Deputy Post Master General Rasheedullah Kundi were also present on the occasion.