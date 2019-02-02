Govt to accept court decisions regarding Nawaz Sharif: Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Media Affairs Ifthikhar Durrani Saturday said the government would accept court decisions regarding former prime minister to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He, however, made it clear that no one would be given a way out in the shape of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) and it was a firm decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Durrani said they had no personal enmity with anyone and strict directives had given to the Punjab government to properly attend the health issues of Nawaz Sharif.

Replying to a question, he said friendly countries and international community were showing their confidence in the leadership of prime minister and they had acknowledged the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government. The prime minister was giving priority to national interests, he added.

To another query about the Sahiwal incident, he assured that transparent investigations were being conducted into the incident and all the demands of victim families would be met.