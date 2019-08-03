Govt taking steps to provide best healthcare facilities: Mian Farrukh

FAISALABAD, Aug 3 (APP)::Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Saturday the PTI government was taking various steps to provide best healthcare facilities to people especially to the poor segment of society through ‘Sehat Cards’.

Addressing the ‘Insaf Sehat Cards’ distribution ceremony here at TMA Hall, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had promised to bring a ‘Change for a new Pakistan’ and process of ‘Change’ had begun in the shape of ‘Insaf Sehat Cards’ distribution.

He said the PTI had launched ‘Sehat Card’ programme within one year after coming into power which reflects that the PTI government was sincere to raise the living standard of masses by providing basic amenities of life to them at their doorstep.