Govt taking steps to overcome energy crisis

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The PML-N leader, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, on Friday said the government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has taken revolutionary steps to overcome energy crisis, adding that it will boost business in the country.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said the government has achieved various successes on the economic front. In 2030, Pakistan will be among the world’s top performing economies, he added. The PML-N Senator, Kalsum Parveen, also said that the government is working on all projects with commitment and dedication.