ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Minister of States for Interior
Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the government is
taking certain measures to produce job opportunities for youth.
Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said that manpower and youth
are the assets of the country and GDP growth rate has improved
because of the foreign investment.
He said that all the provincial governments are being
provided equal development funds. The motorways and roads are
being constructed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor
Project, he added.
He said certain power projects are underway and the
government is determined to eliminate load-shedding at
all costs.
PML-N leader Barrister Daniyal Chaudhary also said that
the credit of overall developments projects goes to
PML-N government.
None of the previous governments have done anything
for improvement of road infrastructures, he added.
“The M-9 motorway project is a gift of Prime Minister
to the people of Sindh. Gwadar port will change the destiny
of Balochistan. Since PML-N came into power, economy of
the country has strengthened,” he said.
He said PTI government has not initiated any development
project in KPK and only spent its time in doing the politics of
protests.
Govt taking steps to ensure jobs oppertunities for youth: Baligh
ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Minister of States for Interior