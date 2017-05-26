Govt taking steps to convey overseas Pakistanis for investment in country: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

Friday said the government is taking steps to convey overseas

Pakistanis for the investment in the country.

Speaking in his budget speech, he appreciated the role of

expatriates for the social and economic development in the country.

Dar said overseas Pakistanis, the sixth largest diaspora in

the world, are an asset for the country.

They seek investment opportunities in their home country but

there are a few opportunities outside the real estate sector.

In order to provide one such investment, the government plans

to invite the Pakistani diaspora to invest in infrastructure

development of the country.

For this purpose, the government will issue a sovereign non-

convertible bond million specifically for the overseas Pakistanis

with a rupee coupon.

This initiative will be undertaken by Pakistan Development

Fund which will only finance financially and commercially viable

projects.

The proceeds will serve the financing needs of commercially

viable projects of national importance while providing good returns

to the investors.

The minister said CDA shall announce an exclusive sector for

expatriates Pakistanis.