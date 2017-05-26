ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar
Friday said the government is taking steps to convey overseas
Pakistanis for the investment in the country.
Speaking in his budget speech, he appreciated the role of
expatriates for the social and economic development in the country.
Dar said overseas Pakistanis, the sixth largest diaspora in
the world, are an asset for the country.
They seek investment opportunities in their home country but
there are a few opportunities outside the real estate sector.
In order to provide one such investment, the government plans
to invite the Pakistani diaspora to invest in infrastructure
development of the country.
For this purpose, the government will issue a sovereign non-
convertible bond million specifically for the overseas Pakistanis
with a rupee coupon.
This initiative will be undertaken by Pakistan Development
Fund which will only finance financially and commercially viable
projects.
The proceeds will serve the financing needs of commercially
viable projects of national importance while providing good returns
to the investors.
The minister said CDA shall announce an exclusive sector for
expatriates Pakistanis.
Govt taking steps to convey overseas Pakistanis for investment in country: Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar