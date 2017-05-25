ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The present government has taken
various steps and launched many programmes to reduce the poverty
across the country.
According to the Economic Survey released here on Thursday,
human welfare and development was a basic right of every individual
as enshrined in the Constitution. However, at the global level
and within nation states, a tug of war has been on-going for
decades whether welfare or growth should be the barometer of
real economic development.
Health, education, drinking water and sewerage were considered
to be the main contributor of welfare of the citizens of a country.
It was for this reason that improvement in the sub-sectors of
economy always received top priority in different models of economic development, the survey document said.
Govt taking steps to alleviate poverty from society
ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The present government has taken