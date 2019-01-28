Govt taking steps for smooth economic growth: Finance Minister

SIALKOT, Jan 28 (APP)::Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar Monday said the government was successfully removing all impediments from the way of smooth economic growth by giving boost to exports.

Addressing the meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), he said the government was taking the national economy towards the stability. He assured full support and patronage to the business community for the proper economic growth and increase in the exports.

Asad Umar said that economic and industrial boost were the top agenda of the government.