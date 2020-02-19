Govt taking solid steps to provide better healthcare facilities to masses

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Wednesday said that it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide better healthcare facilities to the people of the country in this regard government taking solid steps.

Talking to a private news channel, she said PM has directed to the concerned authorities to ensure the monitoring of health facilities available in hospitals and provide the best equipment for the treatment.

She said PM also directed to provide essential medicines at all governmental hospital free of cost and also to ensure the availability of best quality medicines.

The government has devised a comprehensive program to activate rural and basic health centers.

Dr. Nuasheen said PM Imran Khan had directed to expand the capacity of medical facilities at Poly Clinic Hospital. The land had also been acquired for Poly Clinic-2. However, the present Poly Clinic will be expanded through multiple floors plan and will be equipped with latest technology, equipment and diagnostic facilities, she added.