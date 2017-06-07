Govt taking sincere efforts for early recovery of Col (R) Habib; Senate told

ISLAMABAD June 7 (APP): Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Lt. Gen (R) Abdul Qadir Baloch on Wednesday informed the Senate that the government was taking sincere efforts for early recovery of Col (R) Habib, who was disappeared in Nepal on April 6.

Replying to an adjournment motion, moved by Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, in the Senate, the minister said that the government was seriously handling this issue and trying to recover him as early as possible.

He said that the government of Pakistan had taken up this matter seriously. He added all relevant departments including Foreign Office were playing role in the matter of disappearance of Col (R) Habib in Nepal, a resident of Rawalpindi.

He said that Col(R) Habib had reached Nepal via Oman on April 6 this year.

He added he was traced through his last mobile call which he made to his family member when he was at village near to Indian border.

He said that the person who received him at airport in Nepal was an Indian citizen, who was working with a firm related with mountaineering sector.

Qadir Baloch said “Indian RAW’s” involvement cannot be ruled out in the disappearance of Col (R) Habib.

“We were looking for conducive proof of Indian’s RAW involvement in kidnapping of Col (R) Habib”.

Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani said that the parliamentarians have right to know about major issues including missing of Col (R) Habib in Nepal and asked the minister that if the government wants to share information in-camera, “we are ready for this”, he added.

Earlier, the Upper House of the Parliament discussed in detail the matter of disappearance of Col (R) Habib, resident of Rawalpindi in the hands of the Indian forces on his visit to Nepal.

Mover of the motion, Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh said that the government of Pakistan had cordial relations with the government of Nepal and urged the government to use good offices to recover Col (R) Habib.

He said that Col Habib was a retired officer and he was busy in search of job, who sent his CV for seek of jobs but he was trapped.

He said that those who received him at airport in Nepal was reportedly Indian citizen. He urged to take sincere steps for his early recovery him.

He said that according to media reports India agency RAW was involved in the disappearance of Col (R) Habib.

He said that his family has concerns about him.

Senator Rehman Malik said that it was a matter of intent of committing crime by India. He said that Internet was used to trap Col (R) Habib.

He said that bilaterally it was our right by way of charter of Interpol to make all steps to recover Col (R) Habib.

He said that it was national issue as country’s enemy was involved in the kidnapping of Col (R) Habib.

He added this was consistent attack and a crime which was committed by the India against Pakistan.

He said that India has basically exploited a person who wanted to have job. He said that the investigating agencies should investigate all facts.

He requested the government to take this matter in United Nations Organization (UNO).

Senator Lt. General (R) Abdul Qayyum said that India always remained busy in destabilizing Pakistan. He added that India must involve itself to promote peace in the region.

He said that it was the responsibility of United Nations and super powers to resolve these types of matters however he added that they had adopted dual standards.

He said that Indian was trying to provoke in western border. He added India was creating destabilization in the region.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that Col (R) Habib was trapped by showing impression of giving job to him.

She said that it was a matter of concern that the land of Nepal was used for the purpose.

She said that all possible steps should be taken by the government for early recovery of Col (R) Habib. She said that “Indian can go anyway against Pakistan to isolate it”.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pakistani embassy had an important role to play in recovery of Col (R) Habib. She said that India was trying to use soil of other countries in conspiracies against Pakistan.

Senator Brig (R) John Kenneth Williams said that country’s authorities should make proper strategy for early recover Col (R) Habib.

Leader of the Opposition, Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan urged for having strong foreign policy to have better terms with all neighboring countries. He suggested that the government should take this matter on international forum.