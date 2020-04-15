Govt taking several steps for promoting IT sector: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Wednesday said that the government was taking special steps for the promotion of information technology (IT) sector in the country.

He said this while the launching of Pakistan’s first E-Commerce Index organized by Daraz through video conference, said press release issued here.

The secretary said that importance of e-commerce and online purchase of products was increasing day by day especially in view of the present situation resulted after COVID-19.

He said that internet was the basic need in Pakistan and there was dire need of internet penetration and internet connectivity to facilitate the people.

Ministry of IT through its attached organization Universal Service Fund (USF) launched different projects for providing broadband facilities in unserved and underserved areas of the country, he said.

He said that it was vital that every citizen of Pakistan should be provided quality internet, voice and data facilities.

The secretary said that Ministry of IT was the vibrant ministry and presently especially in view of COVID-19, was fully cooperating with other ministries and extending its support in their programs.

He congratulated the management and entire team of Daraz for launching E-Commerce Index and providing online platform to people to buy and sell different products.

Earlier, Managing Director Daraz Ehsan Saya briefed the secretary about the E-Commerce Index powered by Daraz.

He said that Daraz was leading e-commerce platform in Pakistan that was not only facilitating the people but also had created around 65,000 jobs up till now.

He apprised that E-Commerce Index paints holistic picture of those who were shopping online in Pakistan, what consumers were purchasing and how they were making payments.

He was told that data compiled in this report also presented shoppers buying behavior and their demands. By understanding these patterns, major players in the E-Commerce landscape can better serve their customers and contribute to industry’s growth.