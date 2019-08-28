Govt taking revolutionary steps in IT sector for bright future of coming generations: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf government under the dynamic leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was committed to brighten the future of its generation where it taking revolutionary and exemplary steps in IT advancement.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad Chudhry assured that minister of Science and Technology (MoST) is committed to support every effort in promotion of modern scientific awareness at gross root level in the country that would improve health as well as economic prosperity of the country.

Minister said our country still needs to adopt the latest technology to meet modern day challenges and keep up with the fast-moving world.

He said that Pakistan will soon become the hub of technological advancement , adding, MoST was playing a key role in the development of technology in the country particularly in the Medical and Agriculture sector.