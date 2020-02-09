Govt taking measures to provide relief to poor: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP):The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, working under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking all possible measures to provide relief to poor people facing price hike issues now a days.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer expressed these views while talking to a private news channel.

The government, he said, was well aware of the genuine problems of masses.

He added that there was a dire need to bring down the wheat and other commodity prices in the country.

He said the matter to bring the prices down was under consideration and masses would be given relief without further delay.

To a question about shortage of wheat in different parts of the country, he said the federal government had dispatched flour to Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa as per their requirement.

About development works, Asad Umer said the government would utilize all the funds allocated in the budget for development of neglected parts of the country.

The federal minister said water reservoirs including Diamer-Bhasha and Dasu would be constructed for generating cheap energy besides meeting the requirement of the agriculture sector.