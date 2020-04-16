Govt taking measures to provide relief to people: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said that incumbent government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to virus-stricken people.

The construction sector and attached departments had been restored for labor community and daily wage workers, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme. Despite financial crunch, the government was making efforts for lessening the burden of poor families, he added.

Commenting on lockdown period, he said trains, buses, schools and other sectors had become dysfunctional due to coronavirus pandemic, but it was still playing havoc in Italy and America. There was a need for collective efforts to address the present crisis being faced by the people, he stated.

To a question, he said complete lockdown option given by the Opposition parties would only increase the miseries of the poor segment of society.

Shafqat Mehmood said the daily wage workers and labor community could face hunger if the lockdown continued in days to come.

However, he said present government under the leadership of Imran Khan was taking the decisions in consultation with the provincial governments and in the larger interest of the public.

To a question about funds provided by International Monetary Funds (IMF), he lauded the role of international donor agency for relieving the under developed nations regarding tax payment.