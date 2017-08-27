Govt taking measures to promote fine arts: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on

National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui on Sunday

said the government was paying special attention to promote fine

arts in the country and measures were being taken in this regard.

As part of the steps, a National institute of Calligraphy

would also be established, he said talking to PTV.

He said art pieces of calligraphers would be displayed in

every public institution to promote calligraphy.

The Advisor said that artists and calligraphers who spread

their skills in all over the world and the government would sponsor

for their visits in abroad.

43 art pieces were brought from Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Turkey and

Jordan in the recently organized art exhibition in Pakistan, he said.

He said fun art play important role for the growth of positive

emotions and to explore mind of the human being.

Irfan Siddiqui said lack of fun art ultimately make the whole

society intolerant.