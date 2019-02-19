Govt taking measures to increase industrial competitiveness: Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Government was taking measures to increase industrial competitiveness in the country, said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

“More measures will be taken to boost investment in the country” he said while talking to a delegation of presidents of chambers of commerce which called on him here on Tuesday.

The delegation welcomed the Saudi investment in the country and appreciated current

government’s effort to bring such a huge investment.

The delegation also congratulated Adviser on the successful completion of Pak-Saudi Business Conference. The delegation also presented proposals regarding tariff policy for upcoming budget which was jointly prepared by the chambers of commerce. Delegation also requested to remove custom

duties on raw materials.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce assured the delegation of full support and

cooperation to resolve all the issues faced by the industry.