ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer
Khurram Dastgir Tuesday said the government was determined to
increase country’s export volume and measures were being taken in
this regard.
Talking to PTV, he said the government had given many
incentives to exporters besides offering them a package by the
prime minister.
In recent months, there had been healthy growth in exports
and it would increase further in the near future, he said.
The minister said the government had managed to
overcome maximum part of energy crisis and terrorism incidents in
the country which would enhance investors interest and exporters
confidence.
He said the government, under the leadership of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was making all out efforts to
resolve issues of the people.
The government had also been exploring new international
markets in East Asia and Africa and getting positive results.
He said negotiations were also underway with Turkey and
Thailand for Free Trade Agreement which would provide Pakistan a
deep market access.
Govt taking measures to increase exports volume: Khurram
ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer