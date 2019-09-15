Govt taking measures to improve life of common man: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking steps to improve the life of common man by introducing programmes like Ehsas and Sehat Insaf Cards.

Talking to a private news channel on Sunday, she said the government was promoting the export-oriented industry by taking ease of doing business initiatives. The measures adopted for facilitating the investors was restoring their confidence, she added.

“Today Pakistan is in safe hands as the civil and military leaderships are on same page to steer the country out of crises,” the Special Assistant said. She said reforms were being introduced in national institutions for better public services delivery.

Firdous said in a democracy, the Opposition’s role was critical. Jammu and Kashmir was a national issue and all the Opposition parties should join hands with the government for exposing Indian human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir across the globe.