Govt taking measures to improve customs procedures: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said Tuesday that comprehensive measures were being taken to improve and upgrade customs procedures in Pakistan in line with international standards.

The Minister was talking to Visiting Secretary General, World Customs

Organization (WCO), Kunio Mikuriya who called on him here Tuesday.

Dar said that the government has also taken steps for the facilitation

of cross-border and regional trade.

It was agreed during the meeting that greater cooperation and linkages

would be developed between Pakistan and World Customs Organization.

Kunio Mikuriya said that the improvement in system of Customs under

present government was very visible and impressive.

Mikuriya said that WCO would be happy to cooperate with Pakistan for

further improvement in system of Customs.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue, Haroon Akhtar Khan,

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Tariq Mahmood Pasha, senior officials of Ministry of Finance were also present in the meeting.