Govt taking measures to combat coronavirus: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally supervising the steps taken to overcome coronavirus in the country.

In a series of tweets, the SAPM said the government has taken these measures to cope with the international challenge of corona in the interest and for protection of people of Pakistan.

She said these measures were also being acknowledged by World Health Organization(WHO) as endorsed by its country representative.

Firdous Ashiq Awan expressed the hope that the virus will be defeated with national harmony and solidarity.

She said it is difficult time but the nation will come out of it successfully.

She urged people to follow the precautionary measures as adopted by nations which were economically developed and medically advanced.