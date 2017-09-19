Gov’t taking measures to boost agriculture-led exports: Commerce Minister

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile Muhammad Perviaz Malik on Tuesday said that Pakistan have huge potential in Agriculture trade and local farmers would be fully

facilitated for increasing yield of crops.

“We are committed to provide modern technology and introduce

the best international practices for enhancing the Agri-trade with

regional countries and connect them with international markets,

Muhammad Perviaz Malik told APP after the dates’ festival organized

by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here.

He said priority of the government was to bring

competitiveness in agro trade and it was also focussing on exploring

the new markets in region and across the globe.

Pervaiz Malik said the government was prioritizing to

facilitate the trade of different fruits, vegetables, dates and

other agro items and value addition in the sector.

The minister said Pakistan was the fourth largest grower of

date in the world and value addition was must for enhancing export

of the product.

Replying to a question,he said that value addition and

Infrastructure development in dates growing areas would increase the

employment opportunities and support for poverty alleviation in

Sindh, South Punjab, Khyber Paktunkwa, and Balochistan.

“We can attract the foreign investment through value addition

in agriculture, which also increases the country’s foreign

reserves,” Malik said.

He said the government had planned to form evolving

comprehensive strategy for providing the research facility and

introduce the modern technology for enhancing the yield of dates and

agro exports.

Replying to another question,he said that media and academia

would give awareness to the farmers for increasing the production

and export of the country.

He said the government is fully committed to promote and

growth of Agriculture sector in the country.