Govt taking effective measures for providing sports facilities: Hanif Abbasi

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):Chairman Steering Committee Sports Punjab Hanif Abbasi said on Tuesday the Punjab Government has taken effective measure to provide sports facilities for the talented youth of the province.

Dozens of sports projects have been completed and several new international standard projects are being launched across the province; he said this while addressing Sports Board Punjab’s Project Management Unit meeting at National Hockey Stadium.

Director Project Management Unit Akram Soban gave a detailed briefing about the new PMU Developments schemes in central, north and south zones.

Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, Deputy Secretary Planning Tehmina Habib, Assistant Director Planning Nasir Malik, District Sports Officer Kasur Rauf Bajwa and contractors attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Hanif Abbasi said that Sports Board Punjab, under the leadership of Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, making solid efforts for the growth of sports in the province. He urged the contractors to complete the under-construction sports projects in

all small and big cities of central, north and south zones.

In his address, Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan said

Punjab government is giving equal importance to all parts of province.

“Various sports projects have been launched in several cities of

central, north and south zones under the vision of Punjab Chief

Minister Shehbaz Sharif. These projects are no less than a blessing

for the youngsters of remote and far-flung areas”, he added.