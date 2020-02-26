Govt takes effective measures to prevent citizens from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Director, Directorate of Health Services Capital Development Authority (CDA) Dr Hassan Arooj on Wednesday said that all possible arrangements have been made to prevent the citizens from carrying coronavirus in the country.

The government was vigilant and regularly monitoring the situation with having proper check on suspected coronavirus patients in the country and passengers traveling to Pakistan, Dr Arooj said while talking to APP.

He said that no one can enter Pakistan without passing through screening system as trained health staff have been deployed at all exit and entry points of the country to avoid any spread of the disease from travelers.

He said that the government was providing free screening and diagnostic facilities for coronavurus suspected patients. He added in case of emergency the government had made proper arrangements.

He advised people to avoid relying on social media as many false information are being disseminated about coronavirus which was against the actual facts and may create panic in the public.

He said there was absolutely no need of creating any panic and people should take simple preventions against common flu like covering the nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.

He advised citizens to frequently wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap, avoid close contact with sick people, animals, touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.