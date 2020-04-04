Govt takes effective measures to control coronavirus: Minister

PESHAWAR, Apr 04 (APP):Federal Minster for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said on Saturday that the federal government was taking effective measures to control the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He was addressing a function after handing over safety kits and other equipment to the administration of district headquarter hospital, Landi Kotal in Khyber district.

The equipment includes thirty thermal scanner guns, 80,000 surgical masks, safety kits, sanitizers and gloves.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was continuously working to defeat the coronavirus.

The minister said the government was utilizing all available resources to control the pandemic.

Noorul Haq Qadri lauded the services of Muslim Hands International for providing medical equipment in this regard.

He said great responsibilities rest on shoulders of public sector organizations and NGOs to expedite relief efforts to help people affected by coronavirus and their families.

The minister said the nation had faced all challenges including the devastated 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods with steadfast and courage and are showing more strength during Corona pandemic.

He advised people to wash their hands regularly, keep social distancing and avoid overcrowding places imperative to defeat coronavirus.