ISLAMABAD, Sep 07 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the government had decided to take back the increase in the gas rates for tandoors in the interest of the people.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan beats with the heart of the people.
Govt takes back increase in gas rates for tandoors: Firdous
