Govt takes all necessary flood management and preparatory measures for Monsoon: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday said that the government had taken all necessary flood management and preparatory measures in a wake of ongoing Monsoon season.

Chairing a 2019-Monsoon flood coordination meeting here, the minister directed the provincial Irrigation Departments to ensure removal all the encroachments from the river beds and flood plains.

The meeting was informed that the Federal Government approved 13 flood protection schemes for all the four provinces during the last year, said a press release issued here.

To manage the floods during the current monsoon season, Faisal Vawda urged the provincial governments to legislate for stopping encroachments in the floodplains.

The Federal Government has already facilitated the provinces by providing a Model River Act for enactment.