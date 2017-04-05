Govt focusing on easing business activities: Dastgir

LAHORE, Apr 5 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday said the ministry of commerce was focusing and working on easing business activities in the country and legislation in this regard would be made, if needed.

He was addressing a forum “Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan” organized by All Pakistan Business Forum here at a local hotel.

The minister said all the stakholders should give suggestions for providing a conducive environment to the business community in Pakistan.

He said legislation on e-commerce was also under process and the

government was going to launch a campaign to re-introduce Pakistani brands in the world by the end of the year.

He said providing a suitable environment to business community was not only the responsibility of the federal government but also of the provincial governments.

He said the provincial governments should also take positive steps to boost business in the provinces and facilitate the business community.

“Pakistan is heading on the right direction of development but its pace of progress is needed to be faster, and the private sector should also join hands with the government in this regard”, he added.

Earlier, talking to media, he said the first payment of textile package would be given in the next few days as the State Bank of Pakistan had issued a circular in this regard.

Khurram said there had been many challenges in the country but today’s Pakistan was more peaceful and prosperous.

He said there was another good news for the business community that Pakistan had got place in top 10 countries which made business reforms.

“The credit goes to the government for taking so many positive steps for welfare of the business community”, he added.

The minister said more foreign investment was pouring in the country after the CPEC and the government was fully committed to boost business in the country.

To a question, he condemned the blast and said it was a tragic incident in the city, adding today’s Pakistan was more safe and peaceful than of 2013.

After terrorism, energy issue was the second challenge

and the government was fighting against these issues in a

befitting manner, achieving successes as situation was

better today and the people were feeling secure as well,

he added.

To another question, Khurram said round the clock electricity supply was being ensured to local industry which would continue in future.