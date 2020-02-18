Govt supports talented students to showcase their innovative ideas: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said Pakistani youth was talented and the government committed to support in exploring and showcasing their innovative ideas at national and international level.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) was striving hard by imparting technical higher education to the youth enabling them to collaborate, develop a technology application, and bring their passion to life while gaining a perspective of what is needed to bring a concept to market, he added.

He made these remarks during his visit to the launching of Pakistan Finals of Microsoft Imagine Cup 2020 jointly organized by the HEC and Microsoft held here at Pak-China Friendship Centre.

Earlier, the Special Assistant visited the displays centres of students’ ideas where Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Bnauri briefed him about the aims of Imagine Cup, the students’ innovative ideas, their performance and participation of different universities.

The students from more than 100 universities across the country have participated in the Imagine Cup and showcased their ideas to resolve the challenges being faced by the country.

The team “Flowlines” from National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad has won the National Finals of Imagine Cup 2020, organised by Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft Pakistan.

Dr Banuri informed the Special Assistant that the winning team will now travel to Amsterdam for the World Regional Finals.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Dar congratulated the youth for showcasing their outstanding ideas at the Imagine Cup, saying that such ideas can be displayed in the market. He also suggested holding a conference aiming at to demonstrate such ideas in front of the industrialists and companies.

He said that such types of ideas could play a vital role in increasing the export of country adding Pakistan Youth Programme will play an important role to take benefit of such ideas.

He hoped that HEC in collaboration with National Youth Development Programme (Pakistan Kamyab Jawan Programme) will work more for providing technical higher education to the youth enabling them to produce modern ideas to resolve society-related issues.

He said that under the Pakistan Kamyab Jawan Programme, the government was providing loans to youth with an aim to resolve their financial constraints so that they could start small entrepreneurship.

Usman Dar commended the efforts of Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri for his consisting efforts in provision of quality technical higher education and training to the youth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that youth were valuable asset of the Pakistan, and they will equipped with state of the art technical skills, he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the Microsoft Imagine Cup provides an opportunity for student technologists, developers and aspiring entrepreneurs from all academic backgrounds to collaborate, develop a technology application, and bring their passion to life while gaining a perspective of what is needed to bring a concept to market.

In Imagine Cup, the brightest young minds join together to exemplify the power of student innovation. The winning team will take home the Imagine Cup trophy along with USD100,000 and a mentoring session with our CEO, Satya Nadella.

Students advance through various rounds of competition through in-person National Final events organized by Higher Education Commission & Microsoft in Pakistan.