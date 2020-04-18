Govt successfully utilizes resources to tackle COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, Apr 18 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that the government successfully utilized all available resources to tackle coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the ceremony of distributing 10,000 ration bags among the deserving persons in Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, he said government has introduced biggest relief package in the history under which Rs 12,000 was being distributed among 13 million population under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and an amount of Rs 144 billion had been allocated for this purpose.

On this occasion, Governor hailed Prime Minister’s Imran Khan initiative for construction industry and said that State Bank of Pakistan’s decision of slashing the monetary policy rate by 200 basis points to 9% would help the country to counter the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy besides giving relief to business community for recuperating their industrial units.

On the occasion, he also lauded the role of Rescue-1122, doctors, nurses, paramedic staff who were fighting on frontline to combat the COVID-19.