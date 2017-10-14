Govt successfully controlled terrorism, load shedding: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, Oct 14 (APP):The government has successfully controlled inherited and most critical issues of terrorism and load shedding to some extent and from next year, Pakistan will become self-sufficient in energy sector.

This was disclosed by State Minister for Power Chaudhry Abid Sher

Ali while addressing a meeting of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) North Zone here on Saturday.

He said that terrorism and load shedding were the legacies of

Musharraf and Zardari era when the country was experiencing daily

load shedding upto 18 hours while subversive activities were also

rampant.

Acknowledging the contribution of security forces, he said the

incumbent government launched Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb operations

to nail down the terrorists. “Our forces have rendered unprecedented sacrifices and now peace has been restored in almost every part of

the country”, he added.

Regarding load shedding of electricity, he said that during last

65 years, all the previous governments could generate only 13000 megawatt of electricity but during the last five years, we are able to add

10000 megawatt of electricity. He said that after completion of ongoing projects, the power generation would jump to 20,000 megawatt while

plan on the card to add upto 25,000 megawatt of electricity, thus

making Pakistan a surplus electricity generating country.

Giving details of various power projects, he said that work on

Diamar, Dasu and Basha Dams had already started while Neelum Jehlum Hydro-electric Project would become functional very soon. Similarly, Tarbela-4 project is also nearing completion and it will generate

1400 megawatt of electricity, he added.

“We have also improved the transmission system across the country

for the efficient distribution of surplus electricity from the power

houses to the main load centers of the country”, he said and added

that the business-friendly government of PML-N has already exempted industry from load shedding of electricity while domestic and commercial load shedding had also reduced to minimum.

Responding to a question about electricity tariff, he said the government was making best efforts to pass on maximum relief to the electricity consumers.

Commenting on the problems of business community, he said the government was fully determined to resolve their genuine problems.

He said that they had arranged a meeting of the business community

with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi when he was holding the

portfolio of petroleum minister. “We could also arrange their meeting

with Prime Minister so that they could explain their problems direct

to the prime minister”, he said.

He said that FESCO had already been directed to resolve the

problems of industrialists and business community on top priority

basis.

Responding to yet another question, he said that PML-N fully

believed in supremacy of rule of law and in this respect party

leadership were regularly appearing before different courts.

Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for

Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization

also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman PHMA North Zone Mian

Naeem Ahmad underlined the importance of value-added textile sector

in entire textile chain and said that it was the only sector which

was export-oriented and labour intensive and the government must

give it due importance.

He demanded a separate policy for the value-added sector to

give a quantum jump to the textile exports which should be finalized

in consultation with all stakeholders.