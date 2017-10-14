Govt successfully controlled terrorism, load shedding: Abid Sher

FAISALABAD, Oct 14 (APP):The government has successfully controlled inherited and most critical issues of terrorism and load shedding to some extent and from next year, Pakistan will become self-sufficient in energy sector.
This was disclosed by State Minister for Power Chaudhry Abid Sher
Ali while addressing a meeting of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) North Zone here on Saturday.
He said that terrorism and load shedding were the legacies of
Musharraf and Zardari era when the country was experiencing daily
load shedding upto 18 hours while subversive activities were also
rampant.
Acknowledging the contribution of security forces, he said the
incumbent government launched Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb operations
to nail down the terrorists. “Our forces have rendered unprecedented sacrifices and now peace has been restored in almost every part of
the country”, he added.
Regarding load shedding of electricity, he said that during last
65 years, all the previous governments could generate only 13000 megawatt of electricity but during the last five years, we are able to add
10000 megawatt of electricity. He said that after completion of ongoing projects, the power generation would jump to 20,000 megawatt while
plan on the card to add upto 25,000 megawatt of electricity, thus
making Pakistan a surplus electricity generating country.
Giving details of various power projects, he said that work on
Diamar, Dasu and Basha Dams had already started while Neelum Jehlum Hydro-electric Project would become functional very soon. Similarly, Tarbela-4 project is also nearing completion and it will generate
1400 megawatt of electricity, he added.
“We have also improved the transmission system across the country
for the efficient distribution of surplus electricity from the power
houses to the main load centers of the country”, he said and added
that the business-friendly government of PML-N has already exempted industry from load shedding of electricity while domestic and commercial load shedding had also reduced to minimum.
Responding to a question about electricity tariff, he said the government was making best efforts to pass on maximum relief to the electricity consumers.
Commenting on the problems of business community, he said the government was fully determined to resolve their genuine problems.
He said that they had arranged a meeting of the business community
with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi when he was holding the
portfolio of petroleum minister. “We could also arrange their meeting
with Prime Minister so that they could explain their problems direct
to the prime minister”, he said.
He said that FESCO had already been directed to resolve the
problems of industrialists and business community on top priority
basis.
Responding to yet another question, he said that PML-N fully
believed in supremacy of rule of law and in this respect party
leadership were regularly appearing before different courts.
Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for
Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization
also spoke on the occasion.
Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman PHMA North Zone Mian
Naeem Ahmad underlined the importance of value-added textile sector
in entire textile chain and said that it was the only sector which
was export-oriented and labour intensive and the government must
give it due importance.
He demanded a separate policy for the value-added sector to
give a quantum jump to the textile exports which should be finalized
in consultation with all stakeholders.
