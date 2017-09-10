Govt successfully completed 5 Hajj operations: Sardar Yousuf

ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and
Interfaith Harmony Sardar Yousaf Sunday said the present government
successfully completed its fifth Hajj operation according to
satisfaction of Pakistani pilgrims.
Speaking at a press conference here, he said Hajis appreciated
the arrangements made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.
This was the fifth Hajj that came during the tenure of the
present government and the arrangements made were better than what
was done by the previous government, he noted.
He said previous year, there were some complaints about food
so this year the Ministry arranged for three time meals for the
Hajis, who were happy with the facilities given to them.
This year, far more Hajis opted for the government scheme due
to the improved facilities, he added.
He said that the Hajis were given accommodation in five star
to one star hotels.
Only 9,000 Pakistani Hajis were given residence outside Azizya
as compared to Indian Hajis, only 20 percent of whom got residence
inside Azizya.
He said as the Saudi government increased number of Hajis by
20 percent, this year 22 million pilgrims came from all over the
world to perform the Hajj rituals.
