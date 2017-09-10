Govt successfully completed 5 Hajj operations: Sardar Yousuf

ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (APP): Minister for Religious Affairs and

Interfaith Harmony Sardar Yousaf Sunday said the present government

successfully completed its fifth Hajj operation according to

satisfaction of Pakistani pilgrims.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said Hajis appreciated

the arrangements made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

This was the fifth Hajj that came during the tenure of the

present government and the arrangements made were better than what

was done by the previous government, he noted.

He said previous year, there were some complaints about food

so this year the Ministry arranged for three time meals for the

Hajis, who were happy with the facilities given to them.

This year, far more Hajis opted for the government scheme due

to the improved facilities, he added.

He said that the Hajis were given accommodation in five star

to one star hotels.

Only 9,000 Pakistani Hajis were given residence outside Azizya

as compared to Indian Hajis, only 20 percent of whom got residence

inside Azizya.

He said as the Saudi government increased number of Hajis by

20 percent, this year 22 million pilgrims came from all over the

world to perform the Hajj rituals.