Govt succeeded in improving economy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning,
Development and Reforms Prof. Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said the
government has succeeded in improving economy and reducing poverty
in the country.
He was speaking as head of a Pakistani delegation at the
Fourth Asia Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) being
held in Bangkok from 29-31 March, 2017, says a press release.
The APFSD is a key forum on enhancing Sustainable Development
and implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the
UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP)
at the regional level.
Ministers and High Level participants from more than 60
countries of the Asia and Pacific are attending this forum.
Prof Ashan Iqbal was elected as Chair of this year’s forum.
His nomination was proposed by the Russian delegation.
Prof. Iqbal in this remarks to the High Level Roundtable
highlighted the government’s achievement in reducing poverty and
improving economy.
Prof Iqbal will later attend two more High Level Roundtables
in the next two days on Gender Equality and empowerment of women and
eradication of multidimensional poverty.
