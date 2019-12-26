Govt striving to strengthen national economy: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Thursday while appreciating the courageous leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government’s all initiatives aimed to strengthen national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a public party that is why from the day first the government was taking all necessary steps to resolve the national issues and to provide basic needs to masses.

He said PTI had promised to the nation that it would strengthen the national exchequer and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government would put it in the right direction.

“The government would not leave its any promise unfulfilled, the nation has witnessed the PTI-led government is moving in right direction despite having numerous national issues,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved himself a role model for the young generation particularly as youth would have to run the state affairs, however former political leaders had left the national economy in the worst condition, they must be answerable for their wrong actions, he added.