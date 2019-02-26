Govt striving to provide easiness, facilities to overseas Pakistanis: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the overseas Pakistanis were the country’s assets and the government was striving to provide easiness and facilities to them.

Chairing a meeting about remittances, he directed his special assistant Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari to adopt such policies which were not only bring easiness to the overseas Pakistanis but also provide facilities to their families in health, education and other areas in the country.

The meeting allowed in principle the establishment of first National Challenges Bank.